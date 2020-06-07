New Delhi: In an encounter with security forces, five unidentified terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Deletes Controversial Sex Scene Pertaining to Army From Her Web Series

"Five terrorists have been eliminated in operation Reban in Shopian," defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told news agency PTI. He further added that good drills ensured no collateral damage took place during the operation.

Soon after receiving information about the presence of militants in the district, security forces launched a joint operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir. They had also cordoned off the area and launched the search operation to trace the terrorists.

However, the search operation later turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

In another development, Pakistani troops on Sunday again violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

At about 11 Am and 12:40 PM, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively, an Army spokesman said.

On the other hand, the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani aggression and the enemy positions have been targeted with high precision.