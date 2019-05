New Delhi: There has been an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Kachwan area of Kokernag village in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A joint team of security forces comprising army’s 9RR, 164 BN of CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Tuesday morning after receiving reports on the presence of militants there.

