Shimla: Authorities at the Shimla railway station in Himachal Pradesh have strengthened the security and safety measures on Kalka-Shimla rail line. This comes in wake of the recent reports of threats from terror organizations earlier this month naming temples and railway stations including the Shimla railway station, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Important Notification Issued Amid Ongoing Class 10, 12 Exams | Deets Inside

The Station Superintendent of Shimla Railway Station Joginder Singh told ANI that recently they had conducted a special meeting of the different departments of the railways in Shimla railway station and took the decision to strengthen the security and safety measures at the station. Also Read - Virat Kohli Pampers Cat at Practice Session in Mumbai; Heartwarming Pics go Viral

“Our security forces including Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are already on alert. In the meeting, we decided to push patrolling even more and regulate it in a better manner. We have also decided to make people aware of reporting suspicious articles,” he said. Also Read - Badminton: PV Sindhu To Contest BWF Athletes' Commission Election In December

Railway Police Head Constable Shiv Kumar said, “Following threats, we have become more vigilant. We are checking suspicious articles on platforms, inside trains and even under the seats. People are cooperative.”

Six trains are operational on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway currently, which are the first preference of tourists arriving in Shimla.

The Kalka-Shimla railway section of Indian railways is a source of attraction for tourists. The heritage status and the toy train on the narrow gauge line of 2 feet 6 inches draws the attention of domestic and foreign tourists.

The Kalka Shimla railway line was declared UNESCO’s world heritage line in 2008. It has been a great tourist attraction after this and the heritage Museum is preserving this history here.

(With ANI inputs)