Chandigarh: Defending his decision to remove the security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs, Punjab's CM-elect and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people in the state. Saying that the police stations are lying vacant, he went on to add that the state administration will take only police work from police force.

"Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from police force. I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people," Bhagwant Mann said.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party leader removed the security cover of 122 former MLAs, including Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Some of the names whose security cover has been lifted, include Manpreet Singh Badal, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Razia Sultana, Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sanjay Talwar, Nathu Ram, Darshan Lal, Dharambir Agnihotri, Arun Narang, Tarlochan Singh, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

According to reports, 21 security personnel were withdrawn from the services of former transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Moreover, 14 security personnel have been withdrawn from former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Razia Sultana, Aruna Chaudhary, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

In the meantime, Mann has appointed Venu Prasad as his Principal Secretary. Prasad is an IAS officer from the 1991 batch.

Bhagwant Mann earlier in the day staked claim to form government in the state after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh. After the meeting, Mann told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan that he handed over a letter of support of his party MLAs to the governor who accepted it.

“We staked claim to form the government and the governor sahib approved it,” said Mann.

The 48-year-old Mann was elected the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.

Mann said the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

“We invite the people of Punjab (for the ceremony). Every Punjabi will take oath on that day…we will vow to sacrifice everything for the progress of Punjab, he said. “We will pay tributes to Bhagat Singh.”