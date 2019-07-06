Agra: Toll plaza employees have become a soft target for politicians and strongmen to show their muscle and might. Yesterday, security personnel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Ram Shankar Katheria thrashed the employees of a toll plaza and fired in the air after an argument.

In a CCTV footage of toll plaza, it was clearly visible that security personnel was in an argument with an employee, holding him by his collar. Later, other colleagues arrived at the scene, thrashed the employee and also fired in the air.

#WATCH Agra: Security Personnel of BJP MP and Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Ram Shankar Katheria, thrash toll plaza employees and fire in the air after an argument. Katheria was also present at the spot pic.twitter.com/W8g5Wo4bN6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2019

Last month, a woman toll booth operator was assaulted by a commuter after she stopped him from passing the barrier without paying the toll tax. The incident took place at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on June 21 and was also captured on CCTV camera.

#WATCH Kherki Daula Toll Plaza employee hit by a car driver early morning today; case registered, accused absconding #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/AwdXxxOFNn — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the woman staffer could be seen sitting, when at around 9 AM a black Scorpio approached the toll gate. Refusing to pay the tax, the driver broke the barrier and slapped the woman before escaping.