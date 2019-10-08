New Delhi: There was a major security scare Monday night after personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), posted at Hussainiwala sector in Punjab, spotted a drone from the Pakistani side entering the Indian territory.

The development comes just weeks after the Punjab Police confirmed at least eight drones, that came from the Pakistani side, had dropped ammunition in Tarn Taran. Responding to this, the Indian Army had said that any drone coming from the Pakistani side will be shot down.

According to reports, on Monday night, the drone was spotted five times between 10 PM-10: 40 PM, prompting the BSF jawans to inform their seniors who in turn conveyed the information to the Punjab Police. A joint search operation was launched and is currently underway.

In September, security agencies confirmed that arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, satellite phones and grenades, were sent to India using the terror network of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). According to the agencies, weapons were dropped through eight drone sorties, which were carried out between September 9-16. The entire exercise is said to have the backing of Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which reportedly wants to carry out 26/11-like terror attacks at religious places across Punjab.

The details of these drops came out after a seizure of weapons in Tarn Taran on September 22. Two days later, the police arrested KZF terrorists from Chola Sahib village in the district and seized five AK-47s and a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them.

The border security forces, which were already on high-alert in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 and later the drone sorties, have now been asked to be even more alert and vigilant.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after the former, in an unprecedented move on August 5, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and also ended its statehood.