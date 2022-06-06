New Delhi: Nupur Sharma, the former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday issued a fervent appeal to media houses and the general public “not to make her address public as there is a security threat to her family”.Also Read - Govt Took Strong Action Against Those Who Made Derogatory Remarks Against Minorities: Indian Embassy In Kuwait

Nupur Sharma tweeted, “I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family.” Also Read - Who Is Nupur Sharma In Centre Of Storm Over Remarks On Prophet

I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family. — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) June 5, 2022

Also Read - After Qatar, Kuwait Summons Indian Envoy Over Nupur Sharma’s Remarks On Prophet Muhammad

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP had suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial remarks directed at minorities.

Nupur Sharma had on Sunday withdrew her statement. Nupur Sharma said, “It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.”

Nupur Sharma had, a few days back, reportedly made “controversial comments” during a TV debate, purportedly insulting Prophet Mohammed which had triggered a huge outcry and protests from Muslim groups.