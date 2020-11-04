New Delhi: Security has been tightened after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday received threat call regarding two Air India flights scheduled to fly to London on Thursday. Also Read - Delhi Police Busts Racket That Duped 27,000 With Fake Govt Job Offers, Arrests Five People

As per latest updates from the police, the miscreants who made the phone call said they would not allow the Air India flight reach the United Kingdom's national capital.

According to police, the threat call has reportedly been issued by a group called the Khalistan Commando Force.