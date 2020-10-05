New Delhi: Although not Y security as asked by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, the security of the family of the Dalit woman who died a fortnight after being allegedly gangraped in Hathras district has been tightened and her brother has been provided with two gunners after they feared threat to life. Also Read - Man Throws Ink on AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras After he Met Victim's Kin, Detained | WATCH

"Security has been tightened around the victim's house in Hathras and her family members have also been provided security," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

12-15 PAC personnel have been deployed for "24-hour security" of the family by the Uttar Pradesh government, Hathras police said. Besides constables, three SHOs, a deputy SP-rank officer have been deployed, they added.

Women policemen have also been deployed there for around-the-clock security in the village, besides magistrates are also there to keep an eye on the situation, the police said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bhim Army visited the victim’s family in Hathras and demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide them with ‘Y security’ or allow them to shift with him at his residence.

“I demand Y-level security for the family or I’ll take them to my house. They are not safe here. We want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge,” he said.

The 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charge.