Gurugram: The security measures were on Wednesday tightened by the police from Kherki Dhaulla toll to Hero Honda chowk of National Highway 48 in view of the proposed protest march by the Ahir community. The Gurugram Police in an advisory on Tuesday had diverted the Delhi to Gurugram route because of the protest.Also Read - Traffic on Delhi-Jaipur NH 48 to be Disrupted For 10 Hours Today. Check Timings And Alternate Routes

The agitators are holding protests with their demand to introduce Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. Even as the Indian Army has several caste-based regiments, and the protestors are demanding a separate regiment for their representation in the Army. Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which includes Ahir community leaders from south Haryana, is organising the protests. Also Read - Traffic on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be Affected Tomorrow: Check Diverted Routes Here

Earlier, the Gurugram police in an official statement had released the alternatives on the said route between 7 AM to 5 PM for March 23. Also Read - 'His Josh is Commendable': Retired General Offers to Train 19-Year-Old Noida Boy Whose Midnight Run Video Went Viral

Here’s how they hold protests: Watch video

One more drama started in name of protest. Notice the 'yellow' flag.

The protest is about alleged demand for Ahir Regiment in Indian Army.

Leave the Forces out of your propaganda please 🙏 Location : NH 48, outskirts of Gurgaon. pic.twitter.com/copA9aiXvQ — Devil's Angel 😈 (@Angelic_Quest) March 23, 2022

“Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road. All heavy traffic at Hero Honda chowk would be diverted towards Subhash chowk/Pataudi road,” tweeted the Gurugram traffic police.

The fresh protest comes as the Ahir community members have been sitting on an indefinite protest near Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon since February 4. The people from the Ahir community have made it clear that they would not give up the protest till their demand is met.

However, this is not the first time that the Ahir community members are holding protest. In 2018 also, the ‘Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha’ held similar protests and they went on a hunger strike for nine days. Lates, the ‘Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha’ ended the protests after receiving assurance from the politicians in this regard.