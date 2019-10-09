New Delhi: The Bihar police on Wednesday decided to charge a prosecution case against advocate and petitioner Sudhir Ojha who filed a sedition case on 49 celebrities for the open letter to Prime Minister against mob lynchings.

Terming the case “maliciously false”, according to several reports, the state police said that the petition was nothing but a stunt to “garner publicity” by creating controversy. As a result, the district police has demanded action against petitioner Ojha, while recommending closure of the case.

A prosecution case is likely to file within a day or two at the local court after the final report is prepared, a police spokesperson was quoted speaking to a leading news portal.

The sedition case relates to an open letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 49 signatories including actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal among others, expressing concern over the rise of mob lynching cases of minorities, the growing number of hate crimes, as well as the suppression of dissent in the country.

However, a sedition case was filed against them by the Muzaffarpur-based advocate for tarnishing “the image of the country and undermining the impressive performance of the Prime Minister” as well as “supporting secessionist tendencies”.

Ojha had said that his objection was not to the celebrities writing the letter but getting it published in the media which drew unwanted attention towards the PM that could possible defame him.

Last week, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had responded to the case by tweeting an open letter to PM Modi on the subject and urging those who believe in Freedom of Expression to write similar letters, even at the cost of having FIRs filed against them.

While opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin criticised the ruling BJP, the government said that it had nothing to do with the sedition charges and that the party did not file the FIR.