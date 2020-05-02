New Delhi: Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan has been booked under sedition charges for his alleged “provocative” remarks on social media. Also Read - 'This is Plain Wrong', Vishal Dadlani Peeved With AAP Over Nod to Prosecute Kanhaiya in Sedition Case

According to reports, an FIR was registered against under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a long social media post he posted on April 28, Khan had warned the "Hindutva bigots", saying that Indian Muslims have not complaint to the Muslim world about the "lynchings" and "riots" in India.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about the hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” Khan had said.

He also said that the “bigots forgot that Indian Muslims enjoy huge goodwill in the eyes of the Arab and Muslim world for their services over centuries to Islamic causes, excellence in Islamic and Arabic scholarship, cultural and civilisational gifts to world heritage.”

A day later his remarks, Khan called himself a patriot to the core who always defended India abroad. In his statement, he also said that he has not complained against his country to any foreign government or organisation, nor does he intend to do so in the future.