Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has swung into action against those celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in the T20 World Cup match that was held on October 24. Taking to his official twitter handle, Adityanath said that sedition law would be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again. Check Latest Fuel Rates

Meanwhile, six persons, including a private school teacher in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and three engineering students from Kashmir who were studying in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable messages on social media or rising anti-national slogans after Pakistan’s victory. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Questioned For 4 Hours, Vigilance Team Summons Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi

On Wednesday, five people were arrested in Lucknow for allegedly using indecent language against the Indian cricket team after the T-20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Also Read - Ahead of ASEAN-India Summit Today, PM Modi Re-affirms India's Focus on Free Indo-Pacific at East Asia Summit

In a Hindi tweet on Wednesday, the UP Police said, “After the T-20 World Cup match played between India and Pakistan on October 24, some anti-social elements used indecent words against the Indian team and there was a disruption of peace through anti-national remarks.”

“In this context, as per reports gathered so far, five cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun and Sitapur and cases have been registered against seven persons, of which 5 have been taken into custody. Investigations are going on and based on evidence, further action will be taken,” the tweet said.