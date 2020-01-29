New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday came out in support Sharjeel Imam, an ex-student of JNU who was arrested in Bihar on grounds of sedition, and accused the government of ‘misusing’ sedition laws.

“If someone gives an instigating speech then FIR can be registered against him under various sections…But if sedition laws are misused then it is not right for the unity and security of our country,” Kumar alleged.

“I have ideological differences with Sharjeel Imam. But if we talk about laws then we should speak what is right. No one in the country has the right to spread violence. But the manner in which govt machinery is being misused should be questioned,” he added.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested in Jehanabad, Bihar, hours after the police detained his brother while conducting a raid to nab him on Tuesday. Imam was brought to Delhi earlier today on a transit remand where he was booked under sedition case by Delhi Police.

Delhi: Delhi Police Crime branch brings JNU student Sharjeel Imam (who was arrested from Jehanabad, Bihar yesterday) to Saket Police Station. Imam has been booked in a sedition case by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/6JMpBIlBxK — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

On Sunday, Imam was slapped with sedition by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his controversial ‘cut off Assam from India’ speech on January 26, that took social media by the storm.

Besides the Delhi Police, police in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh have also registered cases against him under various sections, including sedition.