New Delhi: In a shocking incident that has sent the airport and airlines officials into a tizzy, a West Bengal man who travelled from Delhi to Kolkata via Guwahati was carrying his COVID-19 positive report in his pocket and on arrive in Kolkata insisted on being sent to a quarantine centre. As the officials did not agree as he did not have any symptoms, he produced the COVID-19 report and said, ‘See, this is my COVID-19 result report.” Also Read - West Bengal Latest News: BJP Hits Streets Over MLA's Death, State in Charge Calls For CBI Probe

According to reports, he is a resident of North 24 Parganas. The incident has shown the chinks in the armour of all COVID surveillance in airports, mobile applications etc. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Kolkata Police Seeks to Use Eden Gardens as Quarantine Centre For Its Personnel

Since West Bengal has barred all flights coming in from Delhi, the man flew to Guwahati and took a flight to West Bengal from Guwahati. On arrival, his temperature was checked. It was normal. But he insisted that he had a cough and so he must be sent to a quarantine centre. The officials checked his temperature again. It was normal again, reports said. Then the man produced the result of his COVID-19 test in which he tested positive. Also Read - Issue Death Certificates Based on ICMR Guidelines: Mamata Govt to West Bengal Hospitals

Officials have been pressed into contact tracing as he travelled in two flights to reach Kolkata from Delhi.