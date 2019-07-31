New Delhi: Fugitive liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, among other well-known figures, expressed his grief over ‘Coffee King’ VG Siddhartha’s death on Wednesday while drawing parallels to his own situation highlighting that he was being harassed in a similar manner.

In a tweet, Mallya called Siddhartha a brilliant entrepreneur and lashed out at government agencies and banks, calling them “vicious” and “unrelenting”.

“I am indirectly related to VG Siddhartha. Excellent human and brilliant entrepreneur. I am devastated with the contents of his letter. The Govt Agencies and Banks can drive anyone to despair. See what they are doing to me despite offer of full repayment. Vicious and unrelenting,” he said in his tweet.

Apart from Mallya, several other entrepreneurs and politicians also grieved over the death of the businessman, who was also the son-in-law of veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

The Congress handle for Karnataka sent out a tweet saying, “#VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate. Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India’s entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy. Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless.”

Leading entrepreneur and co-founder of Snapdeal, Kunal Bahl also gave his condolences to the family. “So heartbreaking. Had met him a few times – an absolute gentleman. How can someone get pushed so far to the edge in business, that they decide to take a fall themselves. I will always see his legacy as a very successful entrepreneur who brought coffee in our lives. My prayers,” he said in the tweet.

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted, “RIP VG Siddhartha Body of owner of over 1700 CCD outlets Siddhartha is found on the bank of the river in which he jumped into. Who should take the blame of his death ? Modi Govt? IT officials? Or Private Equity partners? A thorough probe is needed. All businessmen are not chor.”

The sudden death of the coffee baron has left many people unnerved. However, Siddhartha had been facing trouble with the tax department. Moreover, his company had run into losses of Rs 7,000 crore. He expressed his agony over the same in the note he left behind a note to his employees and family members.

After nearly 36 hours of intense search operations, Siddhartha’s body was discovered on Wednesday morning on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar after 36 hours of search operations in Mangaluru, Karnataka.