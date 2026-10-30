Seemapuri building collapse: Delhi govt orders magisterial probe as inquiries highlight failures

Delhi Home Minister on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the October 7 Seemapuri building collapse. The dreadful incident claimed four lives.

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Seemapuri building collapse: Delhi govt orders magisterial probe as inquiries highlight failures | image; ANI

Seemapuri Building Collapse: In the latest development in the Seemapuri Building Collapse case, the Delhi government on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry. The dreadful incident, which took place on October 7, in Seemapuri claimed four lives. Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has directed the district magistrate (northeast) to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse of the building and fix accountability. According to officials, the inquiry will probe the cause of the dreadful incident, violations of safety norms and building laws by the owner of the structure and private individuals. The inquiry will also examine possible lapses by government departments and civic bodies.

Probe to Examine Official Lapses, Recommend Preventive Measures

The investigation will also check for lapses or omissions on the part of government departments, civic agencies, and their officers to ensure accountability and recommend strict legal action against all erring individuals, agencies, or officials. It will also examine the implementation of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, and suggest permanent preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.

Sharing his thoughts on the tragedy, Sood stated, “This is a deeply tragic incident that has cost precious lives. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate every single aspect of this collapse. No guilty person or lax official will be spared. Our immediate priority is to support the affected families, and our long-term goal is to enforce strict structural safety rules so that such an accident never happens again in Delhi.”

Seemapuri Building Collapse

The incident that took place at around 3:00 PM on October 7, when a four-to-five-storey residential structure collapsed abruptly. The building had been constructed on a compact plot measuring roughly 20 to 25 square yards.

Three adjacent structures suffered major damage, were declared unsafe by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and were promptly evacuated.

#WATCH | Delhi: A four-storey residential building collapsed in the New Seemapuri area near Idgah Machhli Mandi. So far, police has recovered the dead bodies of 3 women and one child. Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Morning visuals from the spot. https://t.co/WUD6biVcxJ — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026



Initial local inquiries indicate that demolition work using heavy, vibration-causing machinery on an adjacent unauthorised construction site triggered the collapse, the release said.

Following the incident, officials also checked nearby residential structures in the area and found that the structures are weak and constructed on tiny plot areas without proper structural columns or beams. An investigation into possible violations of building norms and lapses by civic bodies is underway.

(with ANI inputs)