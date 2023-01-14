Home

‘Going The Joshimath Way:’ Fears Deepens In Locals As Cracks Appear In Nearby Selang Village

A village 5 km away from Joshimath, Selang is now staring at a similar fate as Joshimath.

Selang: Widening cracks, fissures in the temple town of Joshimath has brough spotlight to fragile ecology of certain architecture on the Himalayan region. It is scary to know how more towns, villages are developing crevices on walls. Cries of fear, uncertainty are now looming large in Selang, a village in Uttarakhand around 5-km from subsidence-hit Joshimath. According to PTI report, the mountain region is likely to meet a similar fate as cracks and fissures have been appearing in fields and several houses for the past few months.

Located on Badrinath National Highway (NH-58), residents of Selang said they are scared and the Joshimath crisis has only deepened their fears. The villagers hold the construction of NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project responsible for their plight.

Tunnels of the project are built underneath the village. A hotel situated along the NH near the mouth of one of these tunnels collapsed in July 2021 and petrol pump nearby was also partially damaged, Selang resident Vijendra Lal told PTI. The houses located near the collapsed hotel are also at risk, he said.

NTPC Tunnel, Water System: Why Is Selang At Risk Of Sinking?

According to Lal, “Nine NTPC tunnels are built underneath the village. A lot of explosives were used to construct the tunnels which has damaged the foundation of the village.”

“A water discharge system is also being built 100 metres down the main settlement area in the village. A few metres from it towards the village cracks have begun to appear,” he said, adding that around 15 houses have “developed cracks”.

Selang village’s van panchayat sarpanch Shishupal Singh Bhandari said the life of residents has become miserable due to the NTPC project.

Damage Started Decade Ago, No action Taken

The village sarpanch claimed that the issue surfaced a decade ago but no action was taken even after filing several applications. People had protested when the NTPC started to dig tunnels but to no avail.

NTPC got insurance of the houses done through a private company. But now when houses are developing cracks, it is running away from compensating the house owners, Bhandari said speaking to PTI.

“The situation in Selang is not as bad as that in Joshimath, but if corrective action is not taken soon it may meet the same fate,” Mahila Mangal Dal president of the village Bhawani Devi said.

Brief: What’s Happened In Joshimath So Far

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a letter to the government authorities and scientific departments not to share details regarding ground subsidence in Joshimath with the media till a conclusion is drawn. The office memorandum came following widespread media coverage on the ISRO data on the ground subsidence at Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

Concerns over land subsidence in Joshimath mounted on Friday as satellite images released by ISRO showed the Himalayan town sank 5.4 cm in 12 days while efforts to pull down an “unsafe” hotel that has developed cracks were in full swing.

Twenty-five more families were evacuated from subsidence-hit houses, taking the total number of such families to 185, according to the District Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli.

Families affected due to land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath will get six-month waiver on electricity and water bills and Rs 4000 in cash, the state government announced on Friday. It also decided to conduct a study on the carrying capacity of all towns located in the hills.