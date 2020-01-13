New Delhi: Amid nationwide protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday advised PM Modi to select five critics and have a televised question and answer session on the contentious law. The Congress leader also hoped that the ‘Prime Minister would respond favourably to his suggestion’.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a youth confernce at Belur Math, Howrah, had accused Opposition of spreading misinformation on CAA. “CAA mein hum nagrikta de hi rahe hain,kisi ki bhi nagrikta chheen nahi rahe hain.Iske alawa,aaj bhi,kisi bhi dharm ka vyakti,bhagwan mein maanta ho na maanta ho,jo vyakti Bharat ke samvidhaan ko maanta hai,vo tai prakriyaon ke tehet,Bharat ki nagrikta le sakta hai. (We are not snatching anyone’s citizenship. Besides, any person of any religion whether he believes in God or not can be granted Indian citizenship under the set procedure)”, said the Prime Minister.

Referring to his statement, Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, attacked PM Modi and said that he talks from high platforms to silent audiences and does not take questions. “PM says that CAA is meant to give citizenship, not take it away. Many of us believe that CAA (in conjunction with NPR or NRC) will declare many persons as “non-citizens” and take away citizenship,” he wrote.

Chidmbaram’s suggestion comes days after the Congress Working Committee or CWC – the top decision-making body of the party – passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Speaking at the CWC meet, the party’s interim president had called the CAA a “discriminatory and divisive” law whose “sinister” purpose was to divide people on religious lines.