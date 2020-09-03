New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday said that international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will be able to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports. Only if the RT-PCR test result comes negative, will the international passenger will be allowed to catch their connecting domestic flight. Further, they will not need to undergo any institutional quarantine at the destination city, the ministry’s order said. Also Read - Singapore Has Done Well in Handling COVID-19, But Must Learn From Mistakes: PM Lee

Passengers must know that the test result will come in a maximum of seven hours. Till then, they will have to wait in the lounge of the entry airport, the order noted.

Such on-arrival testing facilities can be extended to other passengers too, the order said.

In an earlier order which was issued last month, the Health Ministry had said if an international passenger has a negative result from an RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey, he or she will not need to undergo institutional quarantine in India.

It must be noted that scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.