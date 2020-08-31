New Delhi: On a day when the Central government banned the international flights till September 30, the Punjab government on Monday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals and said made 14-day quarantine must for all travellers. Also Read - Unlock 4: Kolkata Metro to Resume Services on September 8, Lockdown Restrictions in West Bengal Extended Till Month End

Issuing guidelines, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that before planning for travel, all travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal at least 72 hours before scheduled travel.

The state government also added that the travellers should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days – 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Earlier in the day, the Central government decided to extend the ban on commercial international flights to and from India till September 30. However, the Centre said that the special repatriation flights under Vande Bharat Mission will continue on case to case basis.

The development comes as Punjab on Sunday reported record 56 fatalities due to the coronavirus and the death toll in the state now stands at 1,404. The COVID-19 tally has increased to 52,526 after 1,689 cases were reported in the state on Sunday.

Fifteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Patiala, seven from Jalandhar, five from Sangrur, four each from Bathinda and Kapurthala, three from Amritsar and two each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur, and one each from Ferozepur, Pathankot, Muktsar, Mohali, Faridkot and Moga districts.

Among the places which reported new cases were Ludhiana (273), Patiala (188), Jalandhar (150), Mohali (148), Gurdaspur (136), Amritsar (111), Fazilka (68) and Bathinda (65).