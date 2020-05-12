New Delhi: In his much-awaited address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed upon India’s self-reliant strategy that has always succeeded other nations in fighting any crisis situation. Also Read - PM Declares Lockdown 4.0, Details to be Given Before May 18; Economic Package Also Announced

“Making India self-reliant is the only way to make 21st century belong to India,” PM Modi said, asserting how the country has always focused on its India-first strategy. Also Read - Five Pillars of Self-Reliant India | Here is Modi's Prescription to Fight Covid-19

“When the (coronavirus) crisis started, not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today, 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India on a daily basis,” the Prime Minister said. Also Read - ‘Unprecedented Crisis’: PM Modi Says Making India Self-reliant is The Only Way Forward

Remarkably, as the pandemic escalated in India, the country’s manufacturing capabilities for Personal Protective Equipements skyrocketed from 47,000 annually to 2 lakh in a single day.

“When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centred system. In India’s self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world’s happiness, cooperation and peace,” PM Modi asserted.

“In a world that is fighting life & death, India’s medicines today bring a new hope. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud,” he added.

PM Modi affirmed that if the citizens of the country keep moving forward with the same resilience, no other nation can stop India from being self-reliant.

“This era of self-reliance will be our new pledge and new festival; we have to move on with new resolve,” he said.