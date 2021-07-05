Hyderabad: In a saddening incident, three teenaged girls of a family drowned in an irrigation tank while trying to take selfies. The tragic incident that occurred on Monday was reported from Singangaon village of Telangana’s Nirmal district, police said. The deceased were identified as Elime Suneetha (16), her sister Vaishali (14) and their cousin Anjali (14). Police said the trio accidentally fell into the lake and drowned while trying to take selfies for uploading them on social media platforms. Also Read - Man Beaten to Death After He Visits Girlfriend's Home on Hearing About Her Marriage to Someone Else

According to police inspector Ajay Babu, when the girls did not return home, their parents launched a search and also lodged a complaint with the police. Some villagers found the bodies floating in the lake on Monday morning and alerted the police. Police have also found a mobile phone. Also Read - Lion Dies, 9 Others Test Positive For Coronavirus At Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

Suneetha and Vaishali along with their mother Mangalabai and their cousin spent some time at their agriculture field on Sunday afternoon and took photographs in their mobile phones. The girls then went to the nearby tank to take some pictures. As the spot where they were standing to take selfies was slippery, they apparently slipped and fell into the tank. Also Read - Believed To Be Dead, Covid Positive Woman Comes Back To Life Minutes Before Cremation

Mangalabai returned home thinking that the girls might have already returned. However, as they did not return, the family members started searching for them. Suneetha and Vaishali’s father Dada Rao lodged a complaint with the police. According to police, Anjali hailed from Maharashtra and had come to the village to meet her relatives. The police shifted the bodies to a government-run hospital at Bhainsa town for autopsy.

(With IANS inputs)