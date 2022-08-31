Raipur: Six members of a family drowned and died in the Ramdaha waterfall in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district earlier this week on Sunday (August 28). While initial reports stated that they drowned while taking a bath in the waterfall, eyewitnesses said that the incident happened when two women in the family went down to the waterfall to take a selfie. And, in an attempt to save them from drowning the other family members jumped into the water and within moments they also started drowning.

The bodies of three persons were retrieved on Sunday evening, while the bodies of the other three people were fished out on Monday morning, taking the death toll in the incident to six, officials said.

All the deceased were part of a group of 15 members of an extended family from Madhya Pradesh. The Ramdaha waterfall under Kotadol police station limits, located more than 300 km from the state capital Raipur.

Officials on Sunday received the information that seven people had gone missing while bathing in the plunge pool of the waterfall. Following which a rescue operation was launched and the bodies of the deceased were traced.

The bodies were sent for a postmortem and will later be handed over to their relatives. Despite a caution board placed at the spot requesting people not to bathe in the waterfall, the tourists went into the deep waters, a police official said.