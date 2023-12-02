Home

Selfie Point Controversy: Congress Accuses PM Modi of ‘Political Gimmick’ Over Selfie Point Mandate

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Our selfie-obsessed and self-obsessed PM is so insecure in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls that he's leaving no stone unturned to save his failing image."

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party accused him of resorting to political gimmicks by directing the University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up selfie points in all universities. The party alleged that this move was a desperate attempt by Modi to boost his flagging image ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as per a report carried by news agency IANS.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Attacks PM Modi

Hitting out at the government, the Congress leader said, “First, it was the Army being asked to set up selfie points. Then he asked IAS officers and other senior government officials to take out ‘Rath Yatras’. Now, he has directed UGC to set up selfie points in all universities.”

Ramesh alleged that earlier, he hijacked the Chandrayaan-III landing by appearing on the live feed.

“Before that, he pasted his face onto all COVID-19 vaccine certificates. These are only a few examples and they reflect the man’s tremendous insecurities and the sickening sycophancy around him,” he said.

“At the fag end of 10 years, the people of India are frankly sick and tired of this obnoxious level of self-promotion surpassed only by North Korean dictators. The people will give a suitable answer very soon,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

University Grant Commission’s Request To Universities

His remarks came after the University Grant Commission (UGC) on Friday requested all Delhi colleges set up selfie points on their respective campuses. The Ministry of Education has approved the designs for these selfie points. According to UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, this initiative has been taken to create awareness among the youth about India’s achievements in areas such as space exploration, sports excellence, infrastructure development, women-led development, etc.

Sustainable rural development, information technology, digital connectivity, and much more can be exhibited through these selfie points, he added. The UGC said the selfie points will not only serve as a source of pride but also enlighten every citizen about the transformative initiatives that have propelled India’s growth on the global stage. A letter on this count was sent on November 15 to the principals of all 53 Delhi colleges, requesting that they set up selfie points on their respective campuses, Kumar added.

(With inputs from agencies)

