Home

News

India

Seminar Focuses On Vision Zero For Wellbeing And Sustainable Business Growth

Seminar Focuses On Vision Zero For Wellbeing And Sustainable Business Growth

The workshop was attended by 150 delegates representing leading industrial and technical organizations from India and abroad.

The seminar provided a forum for promoting safety and health at work by exchanging knowledge, practices and experience.

New Delhi: The Mewar University, Chittorgarh and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Academy, Noida in collaboration with the International Social Security Association (ISSA), DGUV (German Social Accident Insurance), and German Embassy, New Delhi, organised a Seminar on ‘Vision Zero Approach for Safety, Health & Wellbeing for Sustainable Business Growth’ in the national capital.

Professor Karl-Heinz Noetel, President ISSA Construction, Dr Sven Timm, Vice-President ISSA Information, Dr Ashok Kumar Gadiya, Chancellor, Mewar University, Dr Avneesh Singh, International Coordinator VZ-RSI, Former Director General DGFASLI, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, and Steffes-enn, German Embassy, spoke during the seminar.

You may like to read

The workshop was attended by 150 delegates representing leading industrial and technical organizations from India and abroad.

The seminar witnessed a presentation ceremony of rating to leading industrial organisations by the ‘Vision Zero Rating System India’ (VZ-RSI).

The VZ-RSI has been developed by OSH Academy, Noida in collaboration with the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Construction, DGUV (German Social Accident Insurance), and German Embassy, New Delhi.

The VZ-RSI is unique system to motivate and support industries in developing a Pro-OSH Culture to achieve zero accident and zero harm to the workforce.

The seminar provided a forum for promoting safety and health at work by exchanging knowledge, practices and experience. More than 150 delegates comprising of occupational safety and health professionals from the manufacturing and construction sectors participated in the seminar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.