Mumbai: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday penned a letter to him expressing regret for not being able to attend the function.

In the letter, Gandhi also exuded confidence that the government led by Sena-NCP-Congress will be able to provide “cohesive, purposeful, responsible, responsive and transparent administration”.

Sonia Gandhi also went on to highlight farmers’ distress and economic crisis in the letter, saying “Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances, at a time when country faces unprecedented threats from BJP.”

“I regret that I’ll not be able to be present at the ceremony (oath-taking),” she added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Uddhav Thackeray, saying that he won’t be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony. “I am glad that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has come together to defeat the BJP’s attempt to undermine our democracy. I regret that I am unable to be present at the function,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray flew to the national capital to meet Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh personally. This came after reports surfaced that Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul won’t be coming for the swearing-in ceremony.

Reports said that Thackeray had gone to extend a special invitation to the leaders for the swearing-in ceremony.

However, shortly after the meeting, the Sena leader said in a tweet that he met both the leaders to seek their blessings. “This evening I sought blessings and good wishes from @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji & former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji for the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

Notably, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as Chief Minister shortly at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds the traditional Dussehra rally each year.