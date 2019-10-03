New Delhi: Amid much fanfare, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination from the Worli seat in Mumbai on Thursday. Thousands of Shiv Sena workers and supporters gathered on the streets of Worli, south Mumbai as the Thackeray junior headed the rally for his nomination.

According to the affidavit submitted by him, his total asset is of Rs 16.05 crore, accounting for Rs 11.38 crore movable and Rs 4.67 crore immovable assets.

Here are more details:

Cash in hand: Rs 13,344

Bank deposits: Rs 10.36 crore

Bond shares: Rs 20.39 lakh

Jewellery: Rs 64.65 Lakh

The 29-year-old leader, who will be debuting this election not only for himself but also for the Sena family has one BMW car, currently valued at Rs 6.5 lakh. It was a second-hand purchase.

Aaditya also owns five agricultural plots in Maharashtra’s Raigad districts. Worth Rs 3.89 crore, all of them were gifted to him by his father. He doesn’t have any loan, criminal cases etc.

Worli has been deemed as one of the safest constituencies for Sena. Former NCP leader Sachin Ahir joined the Sena early this year, making it easy for Aaditya to gain a victory from the seat. If reports are to be believed, Sena is also looking to make Aaditya the next deputy chief minister with a successful win in the state.

Aaditya Thackeray was appointed as the Yuva Sena President in 2010 and was subsequently named a ‘leader’ of the Shiv Sena in 2018. A fitness and sports enthusiast, he is also the President of the Mumbai District Football Association.

The Election Commission has announced single-phase voting for 288-member Maharashtra Assembly on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.