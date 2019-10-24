New Delhi: As NDA crossed majority mark in Maharashtra in early trends of the counting of votes, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut talked of 50:50 formula, under which both the allies will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each.

“I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula”, said the senior Sena leader.

Notably, Sena had contested on 124 seats and BJP fought on 164 seats this year. Last time in 2014 Assembly elections, Sena and BJP had fought the polls separately.

In the early trends, BJP-Sena appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra where 288 seats are at stake. While the BJP was ahead in 97 constituencies, its ally Sena was leading in 62 seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was leading in 52 seats and its coalition partner the Congress was ahead in 39 constituencies. Independents were leading in 15 seats.