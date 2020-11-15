New Delhi: A few weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment, his family said on Sunday. Also Read - Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Tests COVID Positive, Asks Those Who Came in Contact to Get Tested

The 71-year-old had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had contracted Covid-19.

Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal tweeted on Sunday saying, “On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment.”

“His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation…We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,” he said.

Several Congress leaders wished a speedy recovery to Ahmed Patel.

“Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted.

Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. Besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, several Union ministers had also been infected with the novel coronavirus earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)