New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel on Wednesday morning paid a visit to Tihar jail to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram who is currently lodged there in the INX Media case.

The discussion between P Chidambaram and the party leaders went on for around half an hour, stated sources. They reportedly spoke on a variety of issues including the current political scenario in general and in Kashmir, about the upcoming elections and country’s economic situation.

Notably, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, also the son of Chidambaram, accompanied the party leaders to Tihar jail. Sources told news agency PTI that the senior Congress leader, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, is in good health.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on August 21 after a dramatic turn of events, was, on September 5, sent to 14-day judicial in connection with the case. The INX Media case pertains to allegations of irregularities in foreign exchange clearances given to the INX Media group or receiving overseas investments in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. The CBI had filed an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017.