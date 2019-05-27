New Delhi: A number of Congress leaders, including United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were present at Shanti Van to pay tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary in New Delhi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to pay his tribute to the towering figure.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2019

This year marks the 55th year of the death of the first and the longest-serving prime minister of independent India. In honour of him, the Congress party members organised a remembrance ceremony at Shanti Van for the former Prime Minister. Senior Congress leaders like Motilal Vora, former Vice President Hamid Ansari were also present at the event.

Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to first PM of India #JawaharlalNehru, at Shantivan, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/wtm41t34Lm — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

Delhi: Former PM Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari pay tribute to first PM of India #JawaharlalNehru, at Shantivan, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/EZgqjwQ6xe — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

Delhi: #Visuals from Shantivan on the death anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru; Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora pays tribute pic.twitter.com/1OYkZCLXt6 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

This has also been looked at another chance for the Congress to hold a meeting in order to persuade Rahul Gandhi to review his decision of resigning.

Jawaharlal Nehru, apart from being the former Prime Minister, was a writer and was known for his vision through his speeches all over the world. He was an eminent leader in India’s freedom movement and was a firm believer of socialism, communalism, peace and dynasty politics. Nehru died on May 27, 1964 as a result a heart attack.