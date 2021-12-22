Kochi: Senior Congress leader and MLA P T Thomas, a bold and very popular voice of the party in Kerala for his uncompromising stand on various issues like implementing the Gadgil committee report on Western Ghats and taking on the Catholic church over the matter, died at a hospital in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, party sources said here.Also Read - Ex-Cong MLA's Son Residence Raided By NIA Team For Alleged Terror Link

Thomas, 71, is survived by his wife and two children. He breathed his last at 10.15 am while he was undergoing treatment for cancer at Christian Medical College in Vellore, they said. Also Read - Gujarat Congress MLA Evicted From Assembly For Coming to House Wearing T-shirt

Thomas, who was elected as MLA from Thrikkakara Assembly seat in April this year for the second consecutive term, represented Idukki in Lok Sabha during 2009-2014. Also Read - Congress MLA Gifted a Horse on International Women's Day, Rides it to Jharkhand Assembly

He also represented Thodupuzha Assembly constituency in Idukki district twice.

Working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at the time of his demise, Thomas rose to the higher rungs of the party by dint of his hard work, dedication and unflinching faith in the ideals of organisation which he loyally served for over five decades.

Thomas was not a run-of-mill politician as he sincerely took up issues of larger concerns like protection of Western Ghats.

While representing Idukki constituency in Lok Sabha, he strongly argued for implementation of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report prepared by a panel headed by eminent ecologist Madhav Gadgil for protection of the biodiversity rich hills.

As the Lok Sabha MP, he dared to challenge the influential Catholic church, coming out openly against the stand taken by it on the Gadgil panel report on Western Ghats.

His fight with the Church over the issue cost him dearly as the Congress denied him a second chance from Idukki, fearing a backlash from its large number of followers in the hill constituency in the 2014 polls.

Though he was dropped from the list of candidates for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Thomas, a politician in an activist mode, did not change his stand and continued to argue for the implementation of the Gadgil committee report.

Known for his clean image, Thomas was also a strong voice of the party in the legislature, often taking on the ruling LDF on various issues like alleged corruption.

Born in 1950, Thomas began his political career as a worker of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student outfit of the Congress in Kerala, during his school days.

He held several positions, including state president of the KSU and Youth Congress during his eventful political career.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohamed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, Congress national leaders Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh condoled the demise of Thomas.

“As a vibrant and dedicated legislator and parliamentarian, Shri #PTThomas had endeared himself to the people”, Khan tweeted. He said Thomas was also noted for his fearless support to the protection of the environment.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the sad demise of Shri P.T.Thomas, MLA (Thrikkakkara). "As a vibrant and dedicated legislator and parliamentarian, Shri #PTThomas had endeared himself to the people":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan.(T1/2) pic.twitter.com/l54NhWk2mq — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) December 22, 2021

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has lost a noted parliamentarian through his demise.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was touring his Wayanad constituency in north Kerala, cancelled all his programmes hearing about the demise of Thomas.

“I’m saddened to know of the demise of Shri P T Thomas. Along with his various contributions to the Congress party and the state of Kerala, he will be remembered for being a vibrant, helpful person. My condolences to his family and friends”, Gandhi tweeted.

I’m saddened to know of the demise of Shri PT Thomas. Along with his various contributions to the Congress party and the state of Kerala, he will be remembered for being a vibrant, helpful person. My condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/keKIuvizaK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 22, 2021

Rahul Gandhi will visit Kochi to pay his homage to the departed soul, party sources said.

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh said Thomas was very courageous in the stance he took on protection of the Western Ghats.

“He paid a price for it but never wavered. I salute his boldness & commitment. He belonged to a rare & vanishing breed of politicians”, Ramesh tweeted.

Party sources said the body of Thomas is being brought to Kochi via road from Vellore. His eyes were donated at the Vellore hospital as he had wished for.

As per his wishes, his mortal remains will be cremated at a Ravipuram crematorium in Kochi on Thursday and his ashes will be placed in the tomb of his mother in Upputhara in Idukki district.

Leader of Opposition Satheesan said as per his wishes, no wreaths would be kept on the body when it is placed for homage.

Satheesan said he had penned that noted Malayalam poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma’s famous song “Chandrakalabham Chaarthiyurangum Theeram” should be played in low voice during the cremation.

Congress leaders said Thomas’s last rites will be performed as per his wishes.