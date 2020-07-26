New Delhi: Sanket Kaushik, the ACP of the Delhi Police’s Traffic unit was killed last night after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Rajokri flyover in the national capital. The mishap took place while Kaushik was on duty and regulating vehicular movement near the flyover Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Capital's Recovery Rate at Over 87%, CM Kejriwal Highlights Achievement

He was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.

The accused, driver of the Tata 407 fled the spot after the accident and efforts are on to trace him.

A senior police officer, while speaking to reporters informed that the accident occurred at around 8 PM.

Earlier this month, a 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector(ASI) of Delhi Police was killed after a speeding car hit him near the United States embassy. The car was allegedly driven by an assistant professor of Rajasthan University. The deceased was identified as Lal Man Singh Sisodia.