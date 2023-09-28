Home

Sr Diplomat Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi Appointed MEA Secretary, NATGRID Chief Piyush Goyal’s Tenure Extended

The Centre also extended the tenure of senior bureaucrat Piyush Goyal as the chief executive officer of NATGRID, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi (L) has been appointed as the Secretary (CPV & OIA) in MEA while IAS Piyush Goyal (R) will continue his tenure as the CEO of NATGRID till November 19, 2025.

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi was on Wednesday appointed as Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the tenure of senior bureaucrat Piyush Goyal as the chief executive officer of National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) was also extended.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Pardeshi’s appointment as the Secretary (CPV & OIA), MEA in place of Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, who is due to superannuate on Saturday, said an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Pardeshi, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently Special Secretary (G20 operations).

Goyal to continue as NATGRID chief

Meanwhile, the Centre also extended the tenure of senior bureaucrat Piyush Goyal as the chief executive officer of NATGRID, according to another order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

A 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Nagaland cadre, Goyal was appointed to the post in August 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in Goyal’s tenure as the CEO, NATGRID beyond March 25, 2024 for a period up to November 19, 2025, it said.

The NATGRID is a federal intelligence gathering organisation created to enhance the country’s counter-terrorism capabilities.

In another order, the ACC approved extension in central deputation tenure of Sukriti Likhi as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Steel for a period up to September 19, 2025.

Likhi is a 1993-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre.

(With PTI inputs)

