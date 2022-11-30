Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar Resigns from NDTV

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar quit NDTV on Wednesday a day after the channel’s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of its parent entity

Senior journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Ravish Kumar

New Delhi: Senior journalist Ravish Kumar quit NDTV on Wednesday a day after the channel’s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of its parent entity, RRPR Holding Private Limited.

“Ravish has resigned from NDTV and the company has agreed to his request for his resignation to be effective immediately,” NDTV Group president Suparna Singh reportedly said in an email to her colleagues.

“Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served,” she further added.

“Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades; his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” she said.

Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited as the Adani Group neared takeover of the television channel.

RRPR, which has been acquired by Adani Group, held 29.18 per cent stake in the news channel. The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV as promoters and have not resigned from the board of the news channel.