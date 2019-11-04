New Delhi: Senior opposition leaders on Monday attended a meeting in New Delhi to talk about the recent downfall in the Indian economy in addition to the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations in Bangkok and its implications on India. The leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Azad, convened this meeting.

According to news agency PTI, sources alleged that a joint strategy was being deliberated during the meeting by the opposition members in an attempt to corner the government on poor economic indicators and the country’s decision to sign the RCEP trade deal. (Also Read: What is RCEP Deal? Why PM Modi Didn’t Mention it During ASEAN Meet)

The opposition leaders were thinking of ways to take on the government from both inside and outside the Parliament. In order to highlight the BJP-led government’s ‘failures’ in dealing with the issues such as economic slowdown, rising unemployment and farm crisis, the Congress party has planned to hit the streets from November 5 to 15, stated a report. Meanwhile on Saturday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi slammed the RCEP agreement by stating that the trade deal would only pose a “body blow” to the economy, resulting in “untold hardship” for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises.

Delhi: Opposition leaders met today over issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. pic.twitter.com/GlivZq9uyX — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

Some of the leaders who attended the meeting held earlier in the day were Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala of the Congress, RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(M)’s T K Rangarajan, RJD leader Manoj Jha, TMC’s Nadeem ul Haque, DMK’s T R Baalu, and Sharad Yadav.

Notably, some of those who were not present at the start of the meeting were Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.