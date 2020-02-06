New Delhi: A respected photojournalist with a city tabloid was on Thursday allegedly beaten up by the Mumbai Police at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest.

Ashish Raje, who is also a joint secretary of the Mumbai Press Club, was covering ‘Mumbai Bagh’, a sit-in protest similar to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, by women in the city’s Nagpada area. The protest has been going on for the last 12 days.

According to reports, Raje was pushed and assaulted by two police officials when he was walking to the protest venue. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Raje was taken to a hospital and was found to have suffered an injury to his thigh, said another photojournalist who was also present with him at the venue.

“We clicked pictures where the policemen are seen thrashing him. We had left the protest venue to have tea and when we tried to return, the policemen asked us for id-cards. We were ready to show our cards but for no reason one of the officers lost temper and attacked Raje,” he said.

Mumbai Press Club shared the incident in a recent tweet and said, “Ashish Raje, our photojournalist colleague, who was mishandled by @MumbaiPolice officers at Mumbai bagh, recounts the condemnable ordeal. He says one officer slapped him and the other hit him with a lathi.”

Ashish Raje, our photojournalist colleague, who was mishandled by @MumbaiPolice officers at Mumbai bagh, recounts the condemnable ordeal. He says one officer slapped him and the other hit him with a lathi.@CMOMaharashtra@OfficeofUT@PawarSpeaks @AnilDeshmukhNCP pic.twitter.com/vmPzA5LrUR — Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) February 6, 2020

“We are looking into the issue,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Viresh Prabhu when reached for comment by news agency PTI.

“We are not your enemies. We are messengers. Fights with media don’t yield anything. Merely looking into the matter won’t suffice. Take those two unruly officers to the task,” Mumbai Press Club chairman Dharmendra Jore demanded in a statement seeking sensitisation of such events.

TV Journalists Association also condemned the incident, saying its members raised the issue with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at a press conference later in the day. Deshmukh assured that he would look into the allegations against the police, it said.