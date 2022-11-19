Seniors Forcibly Make Minor Boy Kiss Minor Girl At Odisha College; 5 Arrested

Ragging: A case of making a minor boy kiss a minor girl forcibly in the name of ragging has been reported from an Odisha college. The video of this incident is going viral. Five students have been detained in this case. Two of these are minors.

The matter is being reported from Binayak Academy College Berhampur in the Ganjam district. Berhampur SP Sarban Vivek M told that 5 students have been taken into custody. A case has been registered against him under the Ragging and POCSO Act. The main accused is Abhishek Nahak, a final-year student. He is 24 years old.

SENIOR GIRLS WERE ALSO SEEN LAUGHING

It can be seen in the video that the seniors are forcing a first-year girl and a minor boy to kiss each other. A senior is sitting on a nearby chair, holding a stick in his hand. He is slapping the boy and forces him to kiss the girl. Boy kisses girl.

After this, the girl gets up and starts leaving, then the senior student holds her hand and makes her sit. He scares him by showing the broom kept in his hand. About 20 senior students are seen on the occasion, including some girl students. Instead of opposing the incident, she is seen laughing.