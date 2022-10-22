Marwari University: A case of vandalism has come to light with a junior student in the name of ragging at the Marwari University of Rajkot in Gujarat. Seniors made a video of a junior student taking a bath. After this, they started blackmailing him by threatening to make the video viral. In the name of ragging, the seniors put sanitizer, honey, and even a toothbrush and pencil in the private part of the student.Also Read - Tech Mahindra To Hire 3000 Employees In THIS State; Signs MoU With Govt Along With 14 Other Companies

The student told that the seniors had threatened to cut off his private part if he protested. Police have registered a case against five students, Dev Pareshbhai Ratinga, Kunchit Sindhav, Vasu Bhagwani Bhai Chaniyara, Hardeep Ranjitbhai Khachar, and a minor accused. So far the police have detained two students. Also Read - DefExpo 2022: Rolls-Royce Reiterates Commitment To Partner India For Combat Engine Co-development

Victim narrated ordeal to his sister on phone

According to media reports, the matter is of October 20. Actually one day, the student, while talking to his elder sister on the phone, said that he did not want to stay in the hostel and started crying loudly. On this, the sister got suspicious and along with her father she reached the hostel to meet her brother. Seeing the father and sister in the hostel, the student started crying after clinging to them and narrated the ordeal. Also Read - In Gujarat, 2 Free LPG Cylinders To Be Given To Ujjawala Beneficiaries

Seniors asked him to cut off his private part

The student told the police that the seniors had given him three options. Cut off your private part, cut off your ear, or jump off the roof of the hostel. Hearing this, the student got scared and begged them to leave him. On this, the seniors mentally harassed him and also sexually assaulted him for about three hours. When his condition worsened, he was drove away from there.

Demand for cancellation of university recognition

Gujarat State NSUI President Narendra Solanki wrote a letter to the Education Minister demanding immediate cancellation of the recognition of this private university in Rajkot. He was told in the letter that the Marwari University, located on Morbi Road in Rajkot, has become a center of controversies and not a place of learning. Controversies like these have increased the concern of students and parents a lot.