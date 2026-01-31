Home

‘Sensationalist fantasies of a convicted criminal’: Furious India junks PM Modi’s 2017 Israel trip’s mention in Epstein Files

New Delhi: The Indian government has rejected all claims related to the Epstein files that allegedly mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visit to Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed these claims baseless and reprehensible.

On Saturday, 31 January 2026, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement saying, “The Government of India has taken note of the emails related to the Epstein files that mention Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Israel. The Ministry clarified that Prime Minister Modi did undertake an official visit to Israel in 2017, but all other claims made in the emails are completely baseless.”

Sensationalist fantasies of a convicted criminal: MEA

The MEA stated, “The contents of the emails are merely the absurd and sensationalist fantasies of a convicted criminal and have no factual basis whatsoever. The government rejects such claims and says they should be completely disregarded.”

Recently, the US Department of Justice released millions of records related to the investigations and prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The department said it had completed a historical review ordered under a new transparency law signed by President Donald Trump.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanched told reporters that the department had released more than three million pages of material, including more than 2,000 videos and approximately 180,000 photographs. This information was released under the “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” which came into effect on November 19, 2025.

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail in 2019

It is worth noting that Jeffrey Epstein, a financier with connections to powerful people, died in a New York jail in 2019. He was facing federal sex trafficking charges. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later convicted and is currently serving a long prison sentence.

