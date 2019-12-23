Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex turned volatile on Monday, dropping over 150 points in opening session amid stock-specific action after a rejig of its constituents.

Yes Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR have exited the index to make way for Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 60.68 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 41,620.86 in early session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 11.05 points or 0.09 per cent to 12,260.75.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2 per cent after its inclusion in the index. Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ONGC, HUL and TCS were also trading in the green.

On the other hand, RIL was the top loser, shedding up to 2.09 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Techm, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.