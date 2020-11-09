New Delhi: Referring to the US election results, Shiv Sena on Monday took a jibe at erstwhile ally BJP and said that it would be good if India learns something from Donald Trump’s defeat. “No matter how India organised ‘Namaste Trump’, the sensible people of America have corrected their mistake by saying ‘Bye-Bye’ to Trump”, said Sena, attacking the central government over the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, which was organised amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - US Election Results: Wife Melania Wants Donald Trump to Accept Loss, Concede Defeat to Joe Biden

Sena further claimed that the power change in the United States is going to be repeated in Bihar when the results of state Assembly elections are declared on November 10.

Drawing a parallel between the US Presidential election and Bihar Assembly polls, Sena, through party mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, "The power has already changed in America. The incumbency in Bihar is at the bottom. In the Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance led by Nitish Kumar is clearly losing. There is no alternative in the country and the state except us — people have to do the work of removing the leaders from this illusion."

“President Trump never deserved the position of head of the state. The American public rectified the mistake made about the same Trump in just four years. He could not fulfil even a single promise. If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat, it would be good”, the party stated.

It asserted that the unemployment epidemic in America is more than that of COVID-19. However, instead of finding a solution, Trump kept giving importance to the mockery of absurdities, vagrants, and political chanting.