Separate Barracks For Transgender Prisoners, Transfer Of Inmates From Overcrowded Jails: Inside Prison Draft Report

In a draft report on prison reforms, the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs acknowledged the jail overcrowding issue and stated that inmates will be transferred from congested prisons to vacant cells in other prisons located within the state or other states.

The committee notes that the issue of overcrowding and delayed justice has become a pressing concern. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Separate barracks will be created for transgender prisoners, several inmates will be transferred from overcrowded jails to other prisons which have vacant cells with the state or other states and other measures are some of the key reforms that have been suggested in a prison reform draft submitted by a parliamentary panel on home affairs.

“The committee notes that the issue of overcrowding and delayed justice has become a pressing concern, leading to a series of consequences for both the prisoners and the criminal justice system,” the draft report stated, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“The committee recommends that prisoners from overcrowded jails may be transferred to other jails with vacant cells in the same state or other states by signing MoUs [memorandums of understanding] to that effect. This kind of an arrangement can be mutual in nature between the states signing the MoU,” it added.

