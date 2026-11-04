Separate railway station to be built for bullet train in Kanpur? Find out stoppages for this high-speed train will stop

New information has emerged regarding the bullet train project in the country. New stations will be built for this train. It is being reported that work on the proposed new station in Kanpur has begun.

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Separate railway station to be built for bullet train in Kanpur? Find out stoppages for this high-speed train will stop (File)

Kanpur is going to get a bullet train soon. Additionally, a change to the bullet train’s old route has been made to provide direct connectivity from Agra to Lucknow via Kanpur. Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi has claimed that work has already begun on a proposal to build a station near Atal Ghat or via a tunnel within the city. Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had also mentioned the proposed North Corridor from Delhi to Varanasi, promising reduced travel time between several cities, including Kanpur.

Where will the bullet train station be built in Kanpur?

Kanpur residents have long wondered where the bullet train station would be located if it passes through the city. Will the station be located outside the city, or will passengers be able to board the train within? Now, MP Ramesh Awasthi has shared important information on this issue. In a social media post, the MP stated that he has clearly advocated for a bullet train station to be located where it will provide maximum convenience to the residents and citizens of Kanpur. With this in mind, work has begun on a proposal to build a station near Atal Ghat or within the city via a tunnel.

Bullet train will reach Lucknow via Agra and Kanpur

MP Ramesh Awasthi shared another important information in his post. According to him, the previously proposed route has been revised to bring the bullet train directly from Agra to Kanpur and connect it to Lucknow. This change is considered very important for Kanpur. Currently, passengers have to use different modes of transportation to travel between Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, and Lucknow. Once the bullet train corridor is completed, high-speed rail connectivity is expected between these cities. Kanpur is one of the major industrial and commercial cities of Uttar Pradesh. It is worth noting that Kanpur is home to a large number of businessmen, working professionals, students, and travelers from other cities. Consequently, direct bullet train connectivity could create new opportunities in the fields of business, education, medical care, and tourism.

How long will it take to reach Kanpur from Delhi?

Earlier in Varanasi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav provided important information regarding the bullet train’s North Corridor. He stated that, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval, the proposed North Corridor will connect Delhi with Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ayodhya, further connecting to Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Patna. According to the Railway Minister, once this corridor is complete, the journey from Delhi to Kanpur will take approximately 1 hour 45 minutes. It will take 59 minutes to reach Agra from Delhi, and approximately 2 hours 12 minutes to reach Lucknow from Delhi. He estimated the travel time from Varanasi to Lucknow to be 1 hour 21 minutes, from Varanasi to Patna to one hour, and from Varanasi to Delhi to approximately 3 hours 33 minutes. The bullet train journey from Varanasi to Prayagraj also stated that the travel time by bullet train will be just 33 minutes. These are the travel times for the proposed corridor. The actual travel time will depend on the route, stations, and final design of the project.

After Mumbai-Ahmedabad, eyes on North Corridor

The Railway Minister also mentioned the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in his statement. He stated that the first section of this route is set to open next year. Design work is underway for the proposed North Corridor, from Delhi to Siliguri and onward to Guwahati. He added that there are plans to standardize and factory-produce various construction components used in the project. This will help ensure uniformity and quality in construction.