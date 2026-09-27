September 28 IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal as impact of Cyclone Arnab continues

Remnants of Cyclone Arnab triggered rain alerts across 14 states, bringing relief to Delhi while disrupting life in UP, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

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Odisha Cyclone ‘Arnab’ (IANS)

IMD weather forecast September 28: Although Cyclone Arnab has weakened, its remnant atmospheric impact continues to trigger widespread rainfall and operational disruptions across several states. While light showers in Delhi provided relief from heat, intense downpours have disrupted daily life in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and neighboring regions. The weather department issued rain alerts for 14 states on Sunday, urging precautions across northern, central, and eastern India against waterlogging, low-lying inundation and lightning activity. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the September 28.

IMD weather forecast September 28: 14-State Weather & Rain Alert Summary

Region States Covered Alert Status & Expected Conditions North India Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan Light to moderate showers in plains; isolated heavy spells and lightning in hill states. Central India Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Heavy rainfall causing localized waterlogging and travel disruptions. East & Northeast Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal Continued heavy downpours disrupting normal life and agricultural activities. South India Telangana Intermittent rain spells accompanied by localized thunderstorm activity.

Key Operational & Safety Highlights

14 States Under Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts covering Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Read more: Weather tomorrow September 27: IMD issues very heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts across 23 states - Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, UP, Uttarakhand

Capital Relief vs Regional Disruption: While showers lowered ambient temperatures in Delhi, heavier downpours disrupted road transport, power supplies and daily routines across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Precautionary Directives: District authorities across affected states have advised residents to avoid waterlogged stretches, stay clear of weak structures and keep track of localized weather advisories.

10 killed, 17 injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Ten people were killed and 17 injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, as 63 districts recorded above-normal rainfall and some areas faced a moderate risk of flash floods, officials said.

The state received 19 times its normal rainfall in the past 24 hours, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds damaging standing crops and 117 houses, they said. Five people were killed in separate incidents of mud-wall collapse, while five others died and 14 were injured after trees were uprooted by strong winds and heavy rain, police said.

Odisha evacuates over 70,000 people

The Odisha government evacuated over 70,000 people living in low-lying areas to safety and housed them in 395 relief camps as all rivers in the state swelled due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, officials said.

Flash floods and incidents of water-logging have been reported from 13 districts — Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Bolangir and Jagatsinghpur.

(With inputs from agencies)