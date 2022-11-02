Seraj Assembly Election 2022: Falling under Mandi district, Seraj Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) seat in Himachal Pradesh is said to be the turf of Jairam Thakur of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2017, Jai Ram Thakur had won the Seraj Seat. He had defeated Congress’ Chetram Thakur with a margin of 11,254 votes. He was the first legislator from the Mandi district to become the CM of the hill state.Also Read - Nachan (SC) Assembly Election 2022: Congress, BJP Brace For Rebel Impact

Seraj Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

Though the Vidhan Sabha seat is set to witness a tough contest between BJP and Congress, AAP has also fielded its candidate on the prestigious seat.

Jai Ram Thakur – BJP

Chetram Thakur- Congress

Gita Nand Thakur- AAP

Strong Resentment Against CM Jairam Thakur in Seraj

If reports are to be believed, there is said to be a strong resentment against the CM over delay in construction of government Degree College building at Thachi and slow pace of construction work of government Degree College building at Gadagusain.

Main Political Issues in Seraj

The local development issues hold the key.

Poor condition of roads and delay in completion of development projects are said to be the key poll issues in Seraj.

Roads leading to Seraj valley are not wide enough.

During the tenure of Jai Ram Thakur as a Chief Minister, the Seraj valley has emerged as a tourist place, however, the tourist attractions are in need of better road connectivity.

Himachal Assembly Elections: Key Points