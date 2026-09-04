‘Jealous of India-US ties’: Sergio Gor says Modi is Trump’s top choice for G20 meet

US envoy Sergio Gor underlined the strong India-US relationship, citing growing cooperation in defence, trade and diplomacy along with more frequent high-level interactions.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. File image: IANS

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said PM Narendra Modi is likely to be among the first leaders President Donald Trump would want to meet at the G20 Summit, pointing to their personal equation and the strengthening relationship between India and the US.

According to the ambassador, PM Modi’s visit to Florida for the G20 Summit in December is likely to include engagements beyond the main summit, although a bilateral meeting has not been confirmed so far.

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“Because the President considers the Prime Minister a friend, I anticipate that there will be more to that visit than just a group meeting,” he added.

Gor also indicated that Trump may visit India again next year, noting that the President continues to look back warmly on his 2020 trip.

“Every time I speak with him, he remembers his visit to India very fondly, the incredible experience, the people he met and, of course, his dear friend, the Prime Minister,” he said.

India-US trade deal very close

Gor said India and the US were revisiting parts of the proposed trade agreement after a US Supreme Court ruling, while suggesting that the two countries were still close to a deal.

“The trade deal is being reworked after the Supreme Court’s unfortunate decision, but we are very close,” he said. Gor said he hoped the agreement would be finalised within the next few months and stressed that negotiations of such scale often took time.

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“People ask me, ‘It has been a year’, but the European Union has been negotiating for more than 20 years and it is still not done. We are way ahead of a lot of other partners,” he said. The ambassador described the proposed agreement as beneficial to both countries and said New Delhi and Washington recognised the economic opportunities it could create.

India-US bilateral trade currently stands at around $240 billion. PM Modi and Trump have set a target of increasing it to $500 billion over the next few years.