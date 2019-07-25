Mumbai: A series of minor earthquakes, magnitude ranging from 3.6 to 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Palghar region in the early hours of Thursday. A 55-year-old man died in Dahanu area of Palghar district after wall of a house collapsed on him due to the quake.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale, hit the region at 1.03 am and the second quake around 1.15 am. Both the quakes had a latitude of 20.0°N and longitude of 72.9°E and depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre of the quakes was Dudhalwadi village near Palghar.

Earlier, on March 1, the quake had hit the region with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale.

The area has been experiencing frequent earthquakes lately and there are some villages where people have started living in tents.