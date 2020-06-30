New Delhi: A day after India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and UC Browser due to ‘national security concerns’, the Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday said that it was ‘seriously concerned with and firmly opposed’ to such an action, adding that the grounds for banning the apps were ‘ambiguous and far-fetched’. Also Read - Final Blow! TikTok Stops Working for Users in India After Govt Bans the App, Users Say 'It's End of An Era'

In a statement today, Ji Rong, spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, said that the Chinese side was seriously concerned with and firmly opposed to such an action.

"India's measure, selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions and suspects of violating World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules", the spokesperson added.

“It also goes against the general trend of international trade and e-commerce, and is not conducive to consumer interests and the market competition in India”, the spokesperson concluded.

Notably, India’s move last night came exactly two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were martyred in an ambush by the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. The incident had triggered calls for economic boycott of Chinese goods across the country.

In a statement earlier today, TikTok India said that it was in process of complying with the government’s order, adding that it had not shared any information of its users in India with any foreign government, including that of China.